Prof Samina Luthfa protests alleged harassment of teachers for expressing dissent

Professor Samina Luthfa of the Department of Sociology at the University of Dhaka staged a five-minute silent protest in her classroom on Sunday, covering her mouth with a black cloth to protest attempts to curtail teachers’ freedom in the classroom and the alleged harassment of teachers for expressing dissent.

She staged the protest on Sunday, 11 October, and later described it in a post on her personal Facebook account.

In the post, Professor Samina Luthfa wrote that a planned conspiracy to undermine teachers’ freedom in the classroom was eroding trust in teacher-student relationships.