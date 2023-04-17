Bangladesh people's life expectancy decreases to 72.3 yrs

The average life expectancy of the country's people has decreased to 72.3 years from 72.8 years, according to a survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
As per the BBS report, the life expectancy of a woman is 74.1 years while a man is 70.6 years.
This is the first time the country sees the life expectancy decreasing.
The BBS published the report on Monday in an event titled 'Report on Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2021' at the BBS auditorium in Dhaka.
Planning minister MA Mannan attended the occasion as the chief guest with BBS director general Matiar Rahman in the chair.
BBS project director Alamgir Hossain presented the report in the event, saying the life expectancy may decrease due to the Covid-19.