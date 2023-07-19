Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed

The nation is observing the 11th death anniversary of the iconic writer, filmmaker Humayun Ahmed today, Wednesday, UNB reports.

Widely considered one of the cornerstones of modern Bangla literature, the legendary writer passed away on 19 July, 2012, due to colorectal cancer at the age of 63 at Bellevue Hospital, New York, in the United States.

His family and several organisations are observing the day with different programmes and events.

Humayun Ahmed’s widow and actress-media personality Meher Afroz Shaon, alongside their two sons Ninit and Nishad, placed wreaths at his grave in Nuhash Palli, Gazipur in the morning.