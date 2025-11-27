Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 21 yrs imprisonment in 3 corruption cases over plot allocations

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison, seven years in each of three separate corruption cases, related to the allocation of plots in Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha’s (RAJUK’s) Purbachal New Town Project.

Judge Md Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-5 delivered the verdict at around 11:45 am today, Thursday.

Arguments from both the prosecution and the defence concluded on 23 November, after which the court set the date for the verdict. The judgment was handed down accordingly today.

Across the three cases, the number of accused stands at 47, though the number of individual defendants is 23.