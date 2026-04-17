US Special Envoy for Best Future Generations Charles J Harder to visit Saturday
US Special Envoy for Best Future Generations Charles J Harder will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday (18 April) for a three-day visit to advance US-Bangladesh strategic cooperation on education and the well-being of children.
The US embassy in Dhaka said this in a press release sent to the media on Friday, 17 April.
It said the mission of Special Envoy Harder’s office is to protect and promote the interests and well-being of children (0-17) throughout the world.
During his visit, Special Envoy Harder will meet with senior government officials and stakeholders to expand partnerships that support Bangladesh's next generation, according to the press release.