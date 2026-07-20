Rashed Khan appointed political assistant to the PM
Rashed Khan has been appointed as the Assistant (Political) to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, with the rank of Secretary, on a contractual basis.
The appointment was announced in a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday.
According to the notification, Rashed Khan’s appointment is conditional upon his severing all professional ties with any other occupation, business, or government, semi-government, private institution, or organisation.
It further states that his appointment will remain effective from the date of joining until the end of the Prime Minister’s term or until the Prime Minister decides otherwise, whichever comes first.
Following his appointment, Rashed Khan posted a message on his verified Facebook page at around 11:30 am on Monday.
In his post, he expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for entrusting him with the responsibility and requested everyone’s cooperation so that he could carry out his duties effectively.
On 27 December last year, Rashed Khan resigned as the General Secretary of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and subsequently joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He later contested the election from the Jhenaidah–4 parliamentary constituency, but was unsuccessful in winning the seat.