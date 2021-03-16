Training aircraft crashes into potato field

A Cessna-152 training aircraft has crashed at a potato field in Tanore of Rajshahi with two pilots on board. The incident took place at Lalpur village of Taland union around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

However, trainer captain Mahfuzur Rahman and trainee cadet Nahid Ershad only received minor wounds in this crash. Villagers thronged to the field to see the overturned aircraft. The aircraft belongs to Bangladesh Flying Club which conducts their training programme from the Shah Makhdum Airport.

Cadet Nahid Ersad told Prothom Alo that this incident took place due to the engine faults.

“We are well. The aircraft is damaged but the engine didn’t catch fire,” he added.