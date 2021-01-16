Training on Time Use Survey begins Saturday

A training session on ‘Time Use Survey’ has been inaugurated aiming to measure women’s unrecognised works.
Under the initiative of ‘Making Every Women and Girl Count’ (MEWGC) Programme, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and UN Women Bangladesh have jointly organised the programme at BBS Auditorium, Parishankhyan Bhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.
A total of 200 enumerators, supervisors and district level officials of BBS attended to the inauguration ceremony chaired by director general of BBS Mohammad Tajul Islam, says a press release.
The training will continue for 6 days and field level data collection for the Survey will start from 24 January.
A time-use survey is a statistical survey which aims to report data on how, on average, people spend their time.
Speaking as a chief guest, Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury, secretary of Statistics and Information Division (SID) under planning ministry stressed on measuring women’s unaccounted work and also providing a monitory value of all activities to compare the unrecognised work with the national GDP.
“We will develop a satellite account from the data of Time Use Survey,” Chowdhury added.
Muhammad Meshbaul Alam, additional secretary (Admin) of SID, was present as special guest while Dilruba Haider, officer in charge of UN women at Bangladesh country office attended the programme as the guest of honour.
Bangladesh is one of the pathfinder countries to conduct the Time Use Survey in this region under UN Women’s global project “Making Every Woman and Girl Count” that contributes to SDG 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.