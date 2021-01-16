Training on Time Use Survey begins Saturday

A training session on ‘Time Use Survey’ has been inaugurated aiming to measure women’s unrecognised works.

Under the initiative of ‘Making Every Women and Girl Count’ (MEWGC) Programme, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and UN Women Bangladesh have jointly organised the programme at BBS Auditorium, Parishankhyan Bhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.

A total of 200 enumerators, supervisors and district level officials of BBS attended to the inauguration ceremony chaired by director general of BBS Mohammad Tajul Islam, says a press release.