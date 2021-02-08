Transgender community’s hopes thrive with permanent addresses

A transgender for nine years, Koli lost the permanent address getting isolated from the family and society. Then the 3rd gender had to stay in rented houses for the last 16 years.

But now Koli, 25, can dare to dream of a dignified life having a permanent address at Hatikumrul (Third Gender) Ashrayan scheme in Ullapara of Sirajganj.

Now Koli owns a home at one of the four semi-pucca barracks there. Some 20 transgenders were rehabilitated in the five-unit barracks constructed on 0.66-acres land under the Hatikumrul scheme.

The government provided houses to total 3,715 families, who are isolated from the society, at 743 barracks in 36 Upazilas of 21 districts across the country as gift from the Prime Minister in the Mujib Borsho marking the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Besides, the government in January last provided 66,189 other families with semi pucca houses, which were each constructed on two-decimal plots of land across the country as a special initiative of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) marking the Mujib Borsho.

The Prime Minister on 23 January inaugurated the distribution of houses and land deeds among total 69,904 families.