Transport workers demand resumption of public transport, food assistance

Transport workers on Sunday brought out a procession in the city’s Sayedabad area to press home their 3-point demand including resumption of public transport maintaining the health protocols, reports news agency UNB.
The workers under the banner of Dhaka Metropolitan Road Transport Workers Union brought out the procession in the morning.
Earlier on Saturday, Obaidul Quader, road, transport and bridges minister, said the government is considering about resumption of public transport services in the country ahead of Eid.
He also urged the transport owners and workers not to resort to protests over the issue.
"Be patient," was his message to the aggrieved owners and workers.
The country's public transport services has been suspended since April with the government announcing a countrywide lockdown to curb the transmission of coronavirus.
On Friday, the transport owners' association urged the government to immediately resume bus services in the country. The association also demanded food assistance for the unemployed transport workers.
In a statement, the association said that anger is brewing among the owners and workers of public transport vehicles over indefinite suspension of public transport operations.