Transport workers demand resumption of public transport, food assistance

Transport workers on Sunday brought out a procession in the city’s Sayedabad area to press home their 3-point demand including resumption of public transport maintaining the health protocols, reports news agency UNB.

The workers under the banner of Dhaka Metropolitan Road Transport Workers Union brought out the procession in the morning.

Earlier on Saturday, Obaidul Quader, road, transport and bridges minister, said the government is considering about resumption of public transport services in the country ahead of Eid.

He also urged the transport owners and workers not to resort to protests over the issue.