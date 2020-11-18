‘Treatment costs, charges at pvt hospitals to be fixed’

Prothom Alo English Desk

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday the government will take steps to fix the costs of medical treatment, including test and treatment fees, at private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers, reports news agency UNB.

"All the fees related to treatment and medical tests at private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres will be fixed by the government based on their categories," he said.

The health minister came up with the information while speaking at a discussion meeting on healthcare services of different private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres at the ministry.

The health ministry will form a high-powered committee in this regard and further steps will be taken once the committee report is submitted, he added.

The minister also sought assistance from the private hospital and clinic authorities to tackle the possible second wave of COVID019.

Secretary of the health service division Abdul Mannan, director general of the directorate of health service Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and representatives from different private hospitals and clinics were present at the meeting.

