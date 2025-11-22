Rahitul Islam receives Rokomari bestseller award in fiction category
Renowned writer and journalist Rahitul Islam has been honoured with the “Rokomari Boi Mela Bestseller Award 2025” in the fiction category, presented by the country’s leading online bookstore, Rokomari.com.
He earned this distinction in recognition of the widespread popularity of his book 'Shamim Hossain: Freelancer Gorar Karigor', says a press release.
The award was conferred on Saturday (22 November) at a grand ceremony held at the auditorium of Krishibid Institute, Farmgate, Dhaka.
Published by Pratibhasha Prokashon, the fiction explores themes centered around information technology and freelancing.
The book has received a remarkable response from readers across the country. Throughout his literary career, Rahitul Islam has consistently highlighted the aspirations, struggles, and evolving landscape of youth in the tech industry. The Rokomari Bestseller Award adds a significant new milestone to his literary journey.
Expressing his feelings upon receiving the award, Rahitul Islam said, “Alhamdulillah! This is another milestone in my writing career. This achievement is not mine alone, my readers are the true recipients of this award. Their enthusiasm and love for these technology-focused stories have brought them this far. This recognition deepens my responsibility to write even better in the future.”
The event turned festive with the presence of more than thirteen hundred writers, readers, publishers, and professionals from the book industry.
Prominent attendees included Rokomari.com’s co-founders and directors Jubair Bin Amin and Ehteshamus Rakib, Chief Executive Officer Khairul Anam, and Chairman Mahmudul Hasan Sohag, along with numerous publishers, editors, and representatives from book-related organisations.
Rokomari.com, a pioneer in Bangladesh’s online book retail industry, continued its tradition of presenting annual bestseller awards this year as well.
Based on sales performance from April 2024 to March 2025, a total of 56 awards were presented across four categories: Fiction, non-fiction, religious, and career-academic.