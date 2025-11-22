Rahitul Islam receives Rokomari bestseller award in fiction category

Renowned writer and journalist Rahitul Islam has been honoured with the “Rokomari Boi Mela Bestseller Award 2025” in the fiction category, presented by the country’s leading online bookstore, Rokomari.com.

He earned this distinction in recognition of the widespread popularity of his book 'Shamim Hossain: Freelancer Gorar Karigor', says a press release.

The award was conferred on Saturday (22 November) at a grand ceremony held at the auditorium of Krishibid Institute, Farmgate, Dhaka.

Published by Pratibhasha Prokashon, the fiction explores themes centered around information technology and freelancing.