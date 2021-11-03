Trying our best to execute jail killing case verdict: Home minister

The minister was speaking after paying homage to four national leaders at the Old Central Jail in Najimuddin Road, marking the Jail Killing Day.
“Two heinous killings occurred in Bangladesh and one of that is August 15 killing while another is 3 November Jail killing. Everyone knows who were behind the killings,” said the minister.
On 3 November 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country’s Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.
The four leaders had played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile that led the Liberation War of 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as prime minister, Mansur Ali as finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.