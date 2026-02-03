Blockade at Tejgaon’s Satrasta Mor, severe traffic congestion

The students say they have blocked the road in protest of the recommendation to allow BSc engineers, alongside diploma engineers, to be recruited for the position of Sub-Assistant Engineer (10th grade). They demand that the government withdraw this recommendation.

Arif Billah, a member of the technical student movement, said that diploma engineering graduates are eligible to apply for the position of Assistant Engineer. However, they have learned that the current government has recommended allowing BSc degree holders to be recruited for the Sub-Assistant Engineer position. He added that if this recommendation is not revoked, a stronger movement will be launched.