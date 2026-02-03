Blockade at Tejgaon’s Satrasta Mor, severe traffic congestion
Students of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute and other public and private technical education institutions are staging a protest, blocking the Satrasta Mor intersection in Tejgaon of the capital.
The road blockade began around noon today, Tuesday. As a result of the blockade, traffic on the affected roads has come to a halt, leading to severe congestion.
The students say they have blocked the road in protest of the recommendation to allow BSc engineers, alongside diploma engineers, to be recruited for the position of Sub-Assistant Engineer (10th grade). They demand that the government withdraw this recommendation.
Arif Billah, a member of the technical student movement, said that diploma engineering graduates are eligible to apply for the position of Assistant Engineer. However, they have learned that the current government has recommended allowing BSc degree holders to be recruited for the Sub-Assistant Engineer position. He added that if this recommendation is not revoked, a stronger movement will be launched.
Tania Sultana, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Traffic, Tejgaon Division, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo around 2:00 pm that the road blockade has affected the surrounding areas, causing severe traffic congestion on various roads.
The congestion is particularly heavy on the road from Satrasta to Kakrail. Vehicles cannot pass through the connecting road in front of Sonargaon, which is also affecting nearby roads. Vehicles coming from the Mohakhali direction are being diverted.