No scope for dialogue on caretaker govt: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has spurned the possibility of holding any dialogue on the caretaker government system and said initiation of any discussion now depends on the nature of the proposal.

He made the statement while talking to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday.

Asked if there is any room for dialogue with the opposition, the law minister said, "If you raise the issue of a caretaker government, there is no scope for dialogue. If you want to discuss other issues, it depends on the nature of the proposal."

BNP has been demanding to hold the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government as the party said the last two elections under the party government were not fair.