Osman Hadi will be taken to Singapore tomorrow
Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho, who was shot in the head, will be flown to Singapore tomorrow, Monday afternoon, in an air ambulance. This information was provided tonight by the Press Wing of the Chief Adviser’s office.
According to the Press Wing, following the instructions of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, an urgent telephone conference was held today, Sunday, between cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Health Ministry affairs Professor Md Saiedur Rahman, specialist doctor Zafar of Evercare Hospital, and Osman Hadi’s brother, Omar bin Hadi, during which the decision was made.
Over the past two days, the government has contacted several hospitals in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia regarding Osman Hadi’s treatment. Today, following consultations with the specialist medical team at Evercare Hospital and discussions with his family members, the Chief Adviser was informed.
Professor Dr. Md Saiedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Health Ministry affairs, told the Chief Adviser that Osman Hadi’s current physical condition is stable and unchanged.
The Press Wing stated that Osman Hadi will be sent to Singapore tomorrow afternoon for advanced treatment. All necessary arrangements, including a medical air ambulance, a team of doctors, and travel preparations, have already been completed. Complete treatment arrangements have been made for him at the Accident and Emergency Department of Singapore General Hospital.
The Press Wing of the Chief Adviser’s office stated that all expenses related to Osman Hadi’s treatment will be borne by the state. The Chief Adviser has instructed the relevant authorities to monitor his treatment process around the clock and has requested prayers from the nation for his speedy recovery.
Osman Hadi had announced his candidacy as an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency. Last Friday, while returning from a public outreach programme in the Motijheel area, he was shot at 2:24 pm while riding in a moving battery-powered rickshaw on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan. He was first taken to Dhaka Medical College and later transferred to Evercare Hospital. His condition remains critical.
At night, Abdullah Al Zaber, Secretary-General of Inqilab Moncho, told journalists in front of Evercare Hospital that a decision had been made to take Osman Hadi abroad for advanced treatment. He also said that Inqilab Moncho had raised five million taka on loan to cover the expenses.
Criticizing the government for failing to arrest those involved in the shooting of Osman Hadi, Abdullah Al Zaber demanded the resignation of law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. He also announced that an all-party protest rally would be held tomorrow at 3 pm at the Central Shaheed Minar in protest of the incident.