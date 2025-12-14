Osman Hadi will be taken to Singapore tomorrow

Over the past two days, the government has contacted several hospitals in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia regarding Osman Hadi’s treatment. Today, following consultations with the specialist medical team at Evercare Hospital and discussions with his family members, the Chief Adviser was informed.

Professor Dr. Md Saiedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Health Ministry affairs, told the Chief Adviser that Osman Hadi’s current physical condition is stable and unchanged.

The Press Wing stated that Osman Hadi will be sent to Singapore tomorrow afternoon for advanced treatment. All necessary arrangements, including a medical air ambulance, a team of doctors, and travel preparations, have already been completed. Complete treatment arrangements have been made for him at the Accident and Emergency Department of Singapore General Hospital.