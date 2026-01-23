Jamaat has connection with US, I see this as an ominous warning: Farhad Mazhar

In response, Farhad Mazhar said, “I believe that every political party in our country is connected to the United States in one way or another, some directly, some indirectly. First and foremost, I believe that after the mass uprising of 5 August, the constitutional counter-revolution has been described internationally as a regime change in favour of the United States.”

He added that although he had been saying this from the outset, newspersons had not given importance to it.

Elaborating further, he said, “Even before the mass uprising and before Gono Odhikar Parishad, I said that removing Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh was not an issue at all, because the United States would remove her anyway. Our task was to think about how we would build a new Bangladeshi state. This is because the United States is a geopolitical power, and there is no such thing as international law in the world.”

“You have seen Donald Trump’s behaviour. In this harsh reality, in this dangerous situation, my concern is simple: how do I survive with 170 million people? My question is very simple. I want to live with 170 million people with three square meals. I do not want to be dragged into any war,” Farhad Mazhar added.