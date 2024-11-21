President Shahabuddin remembers Liberation War martyrs on Armed Forces Day
President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (Eternal Flame) in the Dhaka Cantonment area.
The president paid the tributes to the martyrs to commemorate the Armed Forces Day today.
He was accompanied by the chiefs of the armed forces and other military personnel while paying the homage at 8 am.
After placing the wreath the president, who is also the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of respect to the memories of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices during 1971 War of Liberation.
Later, a smartly turned out contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a salute on the occasion.
President Shahabuddin also signed the visitors’ book there.
On his arrival at Shikha Anirban, chiefs of the three services and the principal staff officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division received the president.
Bangladesh observes 21 November as Armed Forces Day marking the day in 1971 when the army, the navy, and the air force launched a coordinated offensive against occupation Pakistani forces.