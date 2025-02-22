Strengthening political landscape
$29m USAID funds went to firm with just 2 people in Bangladesh: Trump
US President Donald Trump has said a firm with just two people received $29 million for a project to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh.
"$29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Went to a firm that nobody ever heard of," said President Trump.
"Can you imagine you have a little firm. You get 10,000 here, 10,000 there, and then we get $29 million from the United States government. They had two people working in that firm, two people, I think they're very happy, they're very rich," he said while speaking to US governors at the White House on Friday.
The US President e spoke about a string of USAID projects that were being axed upon recommendation from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Elon Musk.
"They'll be on the cover of a very good business magazine pretty soon, for being great scammers," he said.
Trump also mentioned a project going to India.
"$21 million [was] going to my friend, Prime Minister Modi, in India for voter turnout. We're giving 21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too," he said.