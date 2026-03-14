Philip Sangma, who allegedly helped Faisal escape, arrested in West Bengal

The person named Philip Sangma, who has been identified as an aider in helping the main two accused in the murder of Inquilab Moncho's convener Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi flee Bangladesh, has been apprehended in India.

Today, Saturday, diplomatic sources from Kolkata confirmed to Prothom Alo that he was detained near Shantipur in Nadia district of West Bengal.

The arrest of Philip Sangma, a resident of Haluaghat, Mymensingh, has been officially communicated to the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata by the West Bengal Police.

Previously, late at night last Saturday, the main accused in the Osman Hadi murder case, Faisal Karim Masud, and his associate Alamgir Hossain were arrested by Indian police.

They were apprehended in an operation in Bongaon, a border area of West Bengal adjacent to Bangladesh, according to a press release by the West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF).