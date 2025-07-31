Firing from helicopter, ‘block raid’ were political decisions

Bullets were fired on the students and civilians from helicopters during the July uprising as part of a political decision, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said in a confessional statement.

The testimony also revealed that meetings were held at the home of the then home minister to plan the suppression of the movement every night. “Block raids” were conducted dividing the protest-prone areas. Besides, lethal weapons were used at the direct orders of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who served as IGP from 2022 until the fall of the Awami League government, gave this confessional statement before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka on 24 March.

The confession, submitted in connection with a case at the International Crimes Tribunal, was recently made public.