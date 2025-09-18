Accommodation crisis at Rajshahi University: 68pc students live off-campus

Sakibul Hasan, a student of the 2021–22 academic year in the Department of Persian Language and Literature at Rajshahi University, applied three times for a seat in the dormitory.

He even had a professor’s recommendation. Yet, he could not get into Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall.

Forced by circumstance, he now lives in a rented place outside the university. His rent is 2,500 taka, and including meals and transportation, his monthly expenses amount to around 4,000 taka.

Noting how difficult it is for him to manage this money, Shakibul told Prothom Alo, “Living outside means worrying about safety. I have to spend on rickshaw fare every day. If I stayed in the dormitory, both my costs and concerns would be less.”

Tasbir Hasan, a student of the same academic year in the Department of Anthropology, was luckier. He secured a seat in Shah Makhdum Hall, largely because his elder brother already stayed there. Tasbir said, “The rent in the hall is only 100 taka. Outside, it would have cost me 2000 to 3000 taka per month.”

Yet, since its establishment, this second-oldest university in the country pledged to ensure 100 per cent residential facilities for students. In reality, 68 per cent of students now have to live outside the campus.