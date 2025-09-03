Trump nominates Brent Christensen as new US ambassador to Dhaka
US president Donald Trump has nominated Brent Christensen as the new US ambassador to Bangladesh.
The White House disclosed this on its website Tuesday. White House said the nomination of Brent Christensen has been sent to the US Senate for approval.
As per procedure, the US president first nominates someone as an ambassador. The nomination is then sent to the senate for approval. Once the senate approves, the appointment of the new ambassador is officially announced.
If Trump’s nomination gets the senate approval, then Brent Christensen will be the new US ambassador to Dhaka.
According to the US Department of State, Brent Christensen is a senior official of US Foreign Service.
Brent Christensen has prior experience working at the US Embassy in Dhaka. He served as counsellor for political and economic affairs at the Dhaka embassy from 2019 to 2021.
The last US ambassador to Dhaka was Peter Haas, who served as the 17th American envoy. He was posted in Dhaka from March 2022 to April 2024. Peter Haas retired from the US Foreign Service on 27 September last year.