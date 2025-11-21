Chief Adviser to receive Bhutan PM Saturday
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will formally receive Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday morning as the Bhutanese leader arrives in Dhaka on a three-day state visit.
Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam told reporters today that the Chief Adviser will welcome the Bhutanese premier with full state honour, after which Prime Minister Tobgay will receive a guard of honour and place a floral wreath at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the Liberation War martyrs.
During the visit, the Bhutanese Prime Minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with the Chief Adviser, followed by delegation-level bilateral talks.
The talk is expecting to cover trade and investment, connectivity, education, agriculture, health, energy and power, telecommunications, tourism, culture, youth and sports, industry and other areas of cooperation, said the foreign secretary.
Bangladesh is also expected to table specific proposals for collaboration in health, education, economic development, agriculture, tourism and sports.
Dhaka may seek Bhutan’s support in employing Bangladeshi professionals in areas such as trade expansion and water management.
Regional and multilateral issues are also likely to be discussed, said the secretary.
Siam said three memorandums of understanding, on international internet bandwidth, recruitment of specialist doctors and health workers for Bhutan, and agricultural cooperation, may be signed after the bilateral meeting, subject to final discussion.
Senior government advisers and a business delegation from Bangladesh may also meet him.
Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to depart Dhaka for Thimphu on 24 November, with the Foreign Affairs Adviser seeing him off at the airport.