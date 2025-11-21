Chief Adviser to receive Bhutan PM Saturday

Dhaka may seek Bhutan’s support in employing Bangladeshi professionals in areas such as trade expansion and water management.

Regional and multilateral issues are also likely to be discussed, said the secretary.

Siam said three memorandums of understanding, on international internet bandwidth, recruitment of specialist doctors and health workers for Bhutan, and agricultural cooperation, may be signed after the bilateral meeting, subject to final discussion.

Senior government advisers and a business delegation from Bangladesh may also meet him.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to depart Dhaka for Thimphu on 24 November, with the Foreign Affairs Adviser seeing him off at the airport.