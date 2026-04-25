11 more children die with measles symptoms, most in Chattogram
In the past 24 hours, 11 more children have died in the country with symptoms of measles, bringing the total number of child deaths linked to measles symptoms to 209 since 15 March.
During this period, 42 children have died after being infected with measles.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed these figures in a press release today, Saturday.
These 11 deaths occurred across the country within 24 hours between 8:00 am Friday and 8:00 am Saturday. During this time, the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms was recorded in the Chattogram division, where 5 children died.
In addition, 3 children died in Dhaka division, 2 in Sylhet division, and 1 in Rajshahi division.
The DGHS also said that in the past 24 hours, another 1,058 children across the country showed symptoms of measles. Since 15 March this year, a total of 30,607 children have developed measles symptoms. During this period, 20,475 children have been admitted to hospitals with such symptoms, of whom 17,081 have recovered and returned home.
It also noted that since 15 March this year, measles has been confirmed in 4,460 children.