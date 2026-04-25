11 more children die with measles symptoms, most in Chattogram

In the past 24 hours, 11 more children have died in the country with symptoms of measles, bringing the total number of child deaths linked to measles symptoms to 209 since 15 March.

During this period, 42 children have died after being infected with measles.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed these figures in a press release today, Saturday.

These 11 deaths occurred across the country within 24 hours between 8:00 am Friday and 8:00 am Saturday. During this time, the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms was recorded in the Chattogram division, where 5 children died.

In addition, 3 children died in Dhaka division, 2 in Sylhet division, and 1 in Rajshahi division.