International Mother Language Day tomorrow
The Martyrs Day and the International Mother Language Day will be observed tomorrow, Saturday, marking the 74th years of the Language Movement.
People from all walks of life will pay glowing tributes to the memories of language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of the soil who made supreme sacrifices to establish the rights of the mother tongue Bangla in 1952.
The day’s programme will begin with placing wreaths at the central Shaheed Minar in the capital at 12:01 am.
People wearing black badges will also pay rich tribute at the graves of the language heroes by placing wreaths there.
The day will also be observed around the world as the UNESCO recognised the ’21 February (Ekushey February)’ as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November, 1999.
On 21 February in 1952, Salam, Rafique, Shafique, Jabbar and Barkat embraced martyrdom in police firing in front of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as they took to the street to intensify the campaign to establish Bangla as the state language of the then Pakistan, sowing the seeds of subsequent movements for the country’s independence.
The movement for Bangla, however, did not stop and Pakistan government on 29 February, 1956 was compelled to recognise Bangla as one of the state languages apart from Urdu.
The decision, however, could not stop the movement against repression and misrule of Pakistani government and subsequently led to the War of Independence and ultimately the emergence of Bangladesh.
The day is a public holiday.
National flags will be kept half-mast in a proper manner at all the government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations and educational institutions.
To mark the day with due solemnity and respect, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has undertaken extensive programmes across the country.
According to decisions taken at an inter-ministerial meeting held at Bangla Academy in Dhaka on 13 January, the day will be observed nationwide through a series of commemorative, cultural and educational activities.
On 21 February, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings, including educational institutions, in accordance with official rules.
To raise awareness about the proper size and regulations of hoisting the national flag, Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, private television and radio channels, and print media will broadcast and publish special guidelines.
The president and the prime minister will pay homage to the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar in the early hours of the day.
After their tribute, distinguished personalities, foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka, representatives of ministries, departments, organisations associated with observing the day, and political leaders will also lay wreaths.
Law enforcement agencies will ensure additional security for 30 minutes following the president and prime minister’s homage to facilitate dignitaries’ tributes.
Enhanced security measures will be in place at the Shaheed Minar premises and Azimpur Graveyard to prevent any untoward incidents and manage public gatherings.
All government and private television channels, Bangladesh Betar and community radio stations will air special programmes throughout the day.
Various street islands and important points in Dhaka will be decorated with festoons featuring alphabets of all languages used in Bangladesh including Bangla and the languages of the ethnic communities of the country.
Special prayers will be offered at mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country for the eternal peace of the souls of the language martyrs.
The Mass Communication Department will organise mobile musical concerts on trucks across Dhaka city and boat-based cultural programmes on waterways surrounding the capital.
Mobile film screenings will also be arranged at district and upazila levels. Bangladesh missions abroad will observe the day with due respect.
Bangladesh Shishu Academy will arrange drawing competitions, recitations of rhymes and poems, and cultural programmes for children.
Bangla Academy will host the Ekushey Book Fair, with participation from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Public Library Department, Bangladesh National Museum, National Book Centre, Kabi Nazrul Institute, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Islamic Foundation and other publishing organisations.
Bangladesh Shishu Academy will also publish special children’s editions to mark the occasion.
Bangladesh National Museum and its branch museums, Shilpacharya Zainul Folk and Crafts Museum, Bangladesh Folk and Crafts Foundation, and all archaeological sites and museums under the Department of Archaeology will offer free entry to children, adolescents, students, senior citizens and persons with special needs on the day.
Additionally, the Bangladesh National Museum and Museum of Independence will screen documentaries, display archival materials on the Language Movement, showcase graffiti from the 2024 mass uprising, and organise Bangla handwriting competitions and seminars for children and adolescents.
The Department of Public Libraries will hold writing and drawing competitions and discussions on the Language Movement at public libraries at divisional, district and upazila levels.
The Ministry of Cultural Affairs stated that all city corporations, municipalities, district councils, upazila councils and union councils will observe the day in line with the national programmes, ensuring nationwide participation in honouring the martyrs of the Language Movement.