International Mother Language Day tomorrow

The Martyrs Day and the International Mother Language Day will be observed tomorrow, Saturday, marking the 74th years of the Language Movement.

People from all walks of life will pay glowing tributes to the memories of language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of the soil who made supreme sacrifices to establish the rights of the mother tongue Bangla in 1952.

The day’s programme will begin with placing wreaths at the central Shaheed Minar in the capital at 12:01 am.

People wearing black badges will also pay rich tribute at the graves of the language heroes by placing wreaths there.

The day will also be observed around the world as the UNESCO recognised the ’21 February (Ekushey February)’ as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November, 1999.