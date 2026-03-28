Fuel being stockpiled in homes, shops, and even cowsheds
Amid ongoing instability surrounding fuel, reports of hoarding have emerged from several districts. Mobile courts have conducted drives and imposed fines as well as jail sentences on offenders in these cases. In some places, people have even blocked roads after failing to obtain fuel. Correspondents of Prothom Alo have sent in reports from different districts.
Mymensingh
In the Jamgora intersection area of Haluaghat upazila, a mobile court raided the house of grocery shop owner Shahjalal and seized 370 liters of fuel. Shahjalal was not found at the scene. The confiscated fuel was later sold, and the proceeds were deposited into the government treasury.
According to the upazila administration, around 8:30 pm on Friday, Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jannat led the raid. In one room of the house, 370 liters of petrol stored in nine gallons were found. Shahjalal, besides running a grocery shop, also sold petrol but had been hoarding it and selling at inflated prices.
Acting UNO Jannat said that the fuel stored in nine gallons at the residence was seized and is being sold, with the money deposited into the state treasury. Since the accused was not present during the operation, no action could be taken immediately through the mobile court. A regular case will be filed against him.
Netrokona
In Rampur Bazar of Kendua upazila, 800 liters of petrol were seized during a raid. A mobile court fined trader Enayetur Rahman Tk 40,000 for illegally stockpiling fuel and selling it retail without a license at higher prices. UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Rifatul Islam conducted the raid on Friday evening.
Court sources said Enayetur Rahman had been hoarding petrol illegally and selling it without a license at excessive prices. Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted a raid and found the allegations to be true. Eight hundred liters of petrol stored in drums in his warehouse were seized, and he was fined.
The court instructed the officer in charge of Kendua police station to ensure that the seized petrol is sold publicly at government-fixed prices and quantities at 10:00 am Saturday in Rampur Bazar. UNO Rifatul Islam said such drives will continue.
Dinajpur
In the Dharmapur Nirabal area of Biral upazila, a mobile court fined a young man, Shahinur Islam (19), Tk 2,000 and sentenced him to five days in jail for selling fuel at inflated prices at night. The court was conducted at 10:00 pm Friday by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ishtiaq Ahmed.
Shahinur Islam is the son of Nuruzzaman Manik of Gopinathpur village in Kaliaganj. At the same time, Jahangir Alam (35) and a teenager, Yanus Siam (17), were also fined Tk 2,000 and Tk 1,000 respectively for illegally selling petrol.
Magistrate Ishtiaq Ahmed said they learned about the matter through phone calls from locals. Upon investigation, the accused admitted they brought petrol from Parbatipur upazila in jerrycans and sold it at higher prices in the border area of Biral. Shahinur had been fined Tk 2,000 for the same offense just a few days earlier. On Friday night, all three were fined under the Petroleum Act 2016, and one was sent to jail for five days.
Jamalpur
Motorcycle riders blocked a road in protest after being denied fuel at a shop named Jui Enterprise in Jamalpur town. Later, local administration officials found stockpiled fuel at the shop and immediately ensured sales resumed. The shop was fined Tk 50,000 by a mobile court. The incident occurred Saturday noon in the Jigatola area.
Witnesses said riders went to buy fuel but were told it was not available. Enraged, they blocked the Jamalpur–Tangail highway, halting traffic and causing public suffering. Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sohel Mahmud and Executive Magistrate BMSR Alif arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. A search revealed about 2,500 liters of fuel in stock, after which sales resumed in the presence of officials.
Magistrate Alif said the shop’s register showed no fuel stock, but inspection found otherwise. The shop was fined for creating an artificial crisis.
Kurigram
In Roumari upazila, a mobile court seized drums filled with petrol from a cowshed. A fine of Tk 10,000 was imposed for illegal stockpiling and selling at higher prices. The raid was conducted Friday evening in Dantbhanga union by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rafiur Rahman.
According to court sources, petrol had been stored illegally in a cowshed in Ward 6. A family member was allegedly selling it at higher prices. Acting on secret information, officials seized petrol-filled drums and related equipment. As the accused was absent, another family member paid the fine.
However, the family denied the allegations, claiming the petrol was stored for personal motorcycle use and that the matter was exaggerated due to enmity.
Assistant Commissioner Rafiur Rahman said storing petrol in a homestead cowshed is risky and punishable by law. The fine was imposed under the Petroleum Act 2016, and those involved were warned against repeating such activities in the future.