Fuel being stockpiled in homes, shops, and even cowsheds

In the Jamgora intersection area of Haluaghat upazila, a mobile court raided the house of grocery shop owner Shahjalal and seized 370 liters of fuel. Shahjalal was not found at the scene. The confiscated fuel was later sold, and the proceeds were deposited into the government treasury.

According to the upazila administration, around 8:30 pm on Friday, Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jannat led the raid. In one room of the house, 370 liters of petrol stored in nine gallons were found. Shahjalal, besides running a grocery shop, also sold petrol but had been hoarding it and selling at inflated prices.

Acting UNO Jannat said that the fuel stored in nine gallons at the residence was seized and is being sold, with the money deposited into the state treasury. Since the accused was not present during the operation, no action could be taken immediately through the mobile court. A regular case will be filed against him.