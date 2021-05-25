Two black fungus cases detected in Bangladesh

Two patients with mucormycosis widely known as black fungus have been detected at a hospital in the capital, said professor Tahmina Shirin, director of the government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). She added that the hospital authorities had not officially informed them about the matter. IEDCR will go to the hospital on Tuesday to confirm the matter.

The two patients are being treated in the capital’s BIRDEM General Hospital said the hospital authorities. Officials said, a 45-year-old patient was diagnosed with the black fungus on 8 May while the other patient, aged 60, was detected on 23 May.

Neighbouring India has reported more than 8,000 cases of infections so far. According to international media, the infection of black fungus is connected with the use of steroid to treat Covid-19. Patients with diabetes are more prone to infected with this fungus. This fungus may attack patients after 12-18 days of coronavirus infection.