Two brothers dead in stabbing attack in Jashore

Two brothers were stabbed to death while a youth was injured in an alleged attack by assailants in Jashore on Thursday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Ayub Hossain, 65, and Yunus Ali, 50, sons of Abdur Rahman of Teenage village in Chougachha upazila. Locals suspect the attack was the fallout of a property dispute.

Rony, 22, son of Ayub Hossain is currently being treated at Jashore General Hospital.