Two brothers dead in stabbing attack in Jashore

The assailants barged into Ayub Hossain’s house around 11.30pm on Thursday and stabbed him with sharp weapons, according to family members.
As Yunus and Rony tried to stop them, they were stabbed too. While Ayub dead on the spot, Yunus succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, said the family.
Nurul Kader, Narayanpur UP chairman, said, “It’s not clear yet why some armed men had attacked them. A property dispute could be the reason.”
Saiful islam sobuj, officer-in-charge of Chougachha police station, said the bodies were sent for autopsy. “Efforts are on to nab the perpetrators of the crime.”