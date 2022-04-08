Bangladesh

Two brothers dead in stabbing attack in Jashore

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two brothers were stabbed to death while a youth was injured in an alleged attack by assailants in Jashore on Thursday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Ayub Hossain, 65, and Yunus Ali, 50, sons of Abdur Rahman of Teenage village in Chougachha upazila. Locals suspect the attack was the fallout of a property dispute.

Rony, 22, son of Ayub Hossain is currently being treated at Jashore General Hospital.

The assailants barged into Ayub Hossain’s house around 11.30pm on Thursday and stabbed him with sharp weapons, according to family members.

As Yunus and Rony tried to stop them, they were stabbed too. While Ayub dead on the spot, Yunus succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, said the family.

Nurul Kader, Narayanpur UP chairman, said, “It’s not clear yet why some armed men had attacked them. A property dispute could be the reason.”

Saiful islam sobuj, officer-in-charge of Chougachha police station, said the bodies were sent for autopsy. “Efforts are on to nab the perpetrators of the crime.”

