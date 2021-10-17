Bangladesh

Two cases filed over vandalising temples, shops in Feni

Staff Correspondent
Feni
Two cases have been filed with Feni model police station over the incidents of looting and carrying out vandalism in two temples and several shops in Feni city.

Two sub-inspectors of the police station have lodged the cases separately implicating around 400 unidentified people. However, police are yet to arrest anyone as of Sunday evening.

Around sixteen shops were reportedly damaged by miscreants on Saturday in Takia road of Feni city.

Manik Lal Das, the president of temple governing committee of Kalipal Gaziganj Mohaprabor Ashram, alleged that a group of miscreants carried out the attack and vandalism in the Ashram on Saturday at around 8:00pm. They also set fire to a vehicle stationed in front of the temple.

Miscreants fled the scene when people from nearby houses appeared, Lal Das added.

Chandan Rice Mill owner Chandra Nath Saha alleged that miscreants stormed into his shop and looted Tk 200,000 from the cashbox. They also dragged many commodities outside and set them afire.

Feni model police station SI (investigation) Monir Hossain said, around 400 unidentified people have been implicated in these two cases. The work of identifying miscreants through checking CCTV footage has started.

