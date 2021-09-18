Two die of dengue, 232 new patients hospitalised

Two more dengue patients died and 232 new patients hospitalised in the country in 24 hours till Saturday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 59 this year.

Among the new patients, 187 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 45 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.