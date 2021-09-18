Bangladesh

Two die of dengue, 232 new patients hospitalised

UNB
Dhaka
Dengue infected patients are seen hospitalised at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.Reuters file photo

Two more dengue patients died and 232 new patients hospitalised in the country in 24 hours till Saturday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 59 this year.

Among the new patients, 187 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 45 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,197 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday morning.

Of them, 990 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 207 were listed outside Dhaka.

Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.

Some 15,460 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 14,204 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.

In the month of August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.

In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.

