Two die of dengue, 232 new patients hospitalised

Some 1,197 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday morning.
Of them, 990 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 207 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Some 15,460 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 14,204 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.
The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
In the month of August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.
In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.