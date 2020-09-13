Two EC officials used to take Tk 100,000 to make a fake NID card

The police have arrested five members of a fraud ring involved in producing fake national identity cards in exchange of money.

Bank loan and credit card defaulters were mainly on their list. They would have made fake NID cards to let them avail new loans.

The Lalbagh division Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the five scamsters on Saturday last. Two of the arrested have been identified as data entry operators at the government’s Election Commission office.