Two ferries collide in Padma; 1 killed

Two ferries- Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal- collided head-on near Jajira in Shariatpur district on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route around 3:00 am.
Sufia Kamal ferry master Md Hasan said parts of both ferries were damaged in the collision.
Another person went missing after he fell in the river while 10 people on both the ferries sustained injuries.
Hasan said that he was asleep and the second master was operating the ferry.
The second master couldn’t control it at Shariatpur turning point due to strong current which led to the collision, he added.