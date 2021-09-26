Bangladesh

Two more die of dengue in Dhaka in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Two more dengue patients have died in Dhaka and 242 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Sunday morning, reports UNB.

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 61 this year, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 185 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Some 1,043 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning. Of them, 814 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 229 were listed outside Dhaka.

Advertisement

Among the deceased, 56 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi. Some 17,357 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 16,253 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement