Two more die of dengue in Dhaka in 24 hrs

Some 1,043 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning. Of them, 814 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 229 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 56 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi. Some 17,357 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 16,253 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.