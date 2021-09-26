Two more die of dengue in Dhaka in 24 hrs

Two more dengue patients have died in Dhaka and 242 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Sunday morning, reports UNB.

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 61 this year, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 185 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.