Two newly appointed Appellate Division judges take oath

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two newly appointed judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday took oath, a day after president Md Abdul Hamid made the appointments.

Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oath to justice Tariq ul Hakim and justice Obaidul Hassan at Supreme Court Judges’ Complex this afternoon, Supreme Court spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman told news agency BSS.

A gazette notification signed by law and justice division secretary Md Golam Sarwar on Wednesday said president Md Abdul Hamid made the appointments of the two judges as per article 95 (1) of the Constitution.

According to the gazette, their appointments will come into effect from the day of their oath.

With the appointment of two new judges, the number of Appellate Division judges now stands at eight.

