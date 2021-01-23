Two probe bodies formed over alleged special treatment to jailed Hallmark GM

At least two committees have been formed to probe the role of some officials at Kashimpur Central Jail-1 in doling out special treatment to the Hallmark Group's GM Tushar Ahmed in violation of the prison manual, officials have said.

Tushar, the brother-in-law of Hallmark MD Tanvir Mahmud, allegedly met a woman privately in the cabin of a prison official on 6 January. The woman was allegedly escorted to the jail official's cabin by Gazipur's deputy district magistrate Md Saklain, and two others. Senior jail superintendent Ratna Roy was also present in the official's room at the time.