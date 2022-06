Two women were found dead in Rejur Mor and Palapara areas, respectively, of Natore’s Baraigram upazila on Wednesday morning, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Rosena Khatun, 50, wife of Moslem Uddin of the Mahishbhanga area, and Nileema Kundu, 70.

Locals spotted the body of Rosena along Bonpara-Hatikumrul Road in the Rejur Mor area of the upazila in the morning and informed police.