Gold prices drop by Tk 4,292 within a week

Gold prices have dropped once again in the local market, with the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) reducing the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 2,624 per bhori, following a Tk 1,668 cut just four days earlier.

With the latest revision, the price of 22-carat gold now stands at Tk 170,236 per bhori (11.664 grams), effective from Sunday, BAJUS said in a statement issued on Saturday night.

As a result, the price of 22-carat gold has dropped by a total of Tk 4,292 per bhori in two phases within a week.