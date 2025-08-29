Youth to reshape Bangladesh's political future: Touhid

Paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the 2024 July-August movement, the Adviser said, "Without their determination and courage, the transformation we are witnessing today would not have been possible."

He expressed confidence that the new generation would not allow Bangladesh to regress to the political dysfunctions of the past.

Highlighting the fast-changing global landscape, Touhid pointed to three defining events reshaping geopolitics: the Ukraine war, the genocide in Gaza, and rising US-China tensions.

He noted that Western public opinion, especially in the United States, is shifting significantly in support of the Palestinian cause, with growing voices even within Jewish intellectual circles condemning Israeli actions in Gaza.

On South Asia, he observed that US-India ties, once framed around containing China, appear to be undergoing recalibration.

He cautioned, however, against assuming permanent shifts, saying that the "geopolitical basics remain unchanged" even amid talk of new alignments involving India, China and Russia.