Khaleda Zia was ‘poisoned’ in jail: Mirza Abbas

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas alleged that the party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia was ‘poisoned’ while she was in jail.
Abbas said this while addressing a Doa and Milad Mahfil for quick recovery of the BNP chairperson. The event was organised by Sramik Dal at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday.
“I want to say very clearly that I heard many years ago, four years to be exact, that Deshnetri Khaleda Zia was poisoned so that she can live only two years. And our neighbouring country has all updates about her physical condition. All x-ray reports…and other reports are of their possession. They know what will happen when,” Abbas said.
“Yet by the grace of Allah, Deshnetri Khaleda Zia remains alive after five years. She remains alive, but not with us.”
Mirza Abbas alleged Khaleda Zia was incarcerated at the suggestion of the foreigners.
“I believe the country would not have reached this state had Khaleda Zia remained here. The country would have been freed from the clasp of Hyenas long ago. They detained Khaleda Zia sensing that. She has been captive at the suggestion of the foreigners.”
Abbas said Khaleda Zia has been in jail without committing any crime while Awami League’s Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury and Haji Salim are freed despite committing crimes.
Abbas, however, admitted that BNP is failing to wage a movement to free Khaleda Zia.
“My leader is ill. We were not able to free her through a movement. This is undoubtedly our failure. We must keep in mind that this (ongoing movement) is not only for the release of Khaleda Zia, it is for the release of all people of the country, the sovereignty of the people and voting rights of the people.”
BNP vice chairman Barkatullah, chairperson's special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Abdul Azad, among others, addressed the event presided by Sramik Dal president Anowar Hossain and conducted by publicity secretary Monjurul Islam.