Khaleda Zia was ‘poisoned’ in jail: Mirza Abbas

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas alleged that the party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia was ‘poisoned’ while she was in jail.

Abbas said this while addressing a Doa and Milad Mahfil for quick recovery of the BNP chairperson. The event was organised by Sramik Dal at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday.

“I want to say very clearly that I heard many years ago, four years to be exact, that Deshnetri Khaleda Zia was poisoned so that she can live only two years. And our neighbouring country has all updates about her physical condition. All x-ray reports…and other reports are of their possession. They know what will happen when,” Abbas said.