70,000 healthcare professionals recruited in three years: Maleque

Health and family planning minister Zahid Maleque today said the government has recruited 70,000 healthcare professionals in the past three years to ensure better medical services to the people, BSS reports.

“Among the newly recruited 70,000 medical professionals, 20,000 are physicians, 30,000 nurses and 20,000 health workers,” he told a conference at Nagasaki University School of Medicine memorial hall in Japan, an official release said.

The conference titled “International symposium, advancing the global health agenda from Nagasaki” was held at Nagasaki University School of Medicine.