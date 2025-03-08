Anti-women forces to be resisted together: Chief adviser
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said the anti-women forces will have to be resisted together along with all the people of the country.
"The anti-women forces, which are trying to emerge, will have to be tackled together with all the people of the country," he told an award distribution ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium marking the International Women's Day.
UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University Gitiara Nasreen and Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Mamtaj Ahmed also spoke at the function with Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid in the chair.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Yunus said there are still many people in the society who undermine women instead of standing by them.
However, he said, there is no alternative to standing by women and supporting them "if we want to prevent violence against women and oppression on women and build a beautiful Bangladesh free from discrimination".
"We must change the mindset of looking down on women in our society. Otherwise, as a nation, we will have no future," the chief adviser said.