Alongside Jamaat, Awami League must also reckon with its past: Danilowicz
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami along with other political parties and the society as a whole need introspection and self-scrutiny, said Former US Deputy Chief of Mission to Dhaka, Jon F. Danilowicz.
The former American diplomat stated that Awami League (activities banned) is no exception either. The party must reckon with its role in the country’s recent and near-past history.
Danilowicz made these remarks virtually while joining a book launch event at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka on Friday morning. The book titled ‘Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: Its History and Politics’, was written by late barrister Abdur Razzaq. University Press Limited (UPL) organised the event.
Danilowicz described Abdur Razzaq's book as an important contribution to the research and study of Bangladesh. In his view, the book can serve as a valuable resource for understanding the history and political thought of Bangladesh and Jamaat-e-Islami, especially for diplomats and others trying to comprehend them.
He also noted that even before the book’s publication, many had already formed their opinions regarding its contents. He speculated that some of those who commented on the book had not even read it.
The American diplomat said, "My first request to everyone is, read the book, think about it. Then discuss it. And this discussion is important not only for the members of Jamaat-e-Islami, but for other political parties as well."
Danilowicz said, "The kind of introspection and self-scrutiny needed within Jamaat-e-Islami is similarly needed among other political parties and the society as a whole. This includes Bangladesh Awami League. I think they too must reckon with their role in the recent and near-past history of Bangladesh."
Referring to Abdur Razzaq as a friend, Danilowicz said that as a diplomat, he had two primary responsibilities. One was to present the position of the government he represented to the officials and people of the respective country. The other was to understand the country where he was serving.
Noting that understanding Bangladesh required communicating with people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives, he stated that he owes a deep professional and personal debt to many friends in this regard, including Abdur Razzaq.
Danilowicz said that Abdur Razzaq did not merely help him understand Bangladesh. He also helped him understand the Bangladeshi judicial system, the legal community and Jamaat-e-Islami, the political party he represented.
Mentioning that a close personal relationship had developed between him and Abdur Razzaq over the years, Danilowicz said that the relationship continued even after his diplomatic service concluded. However, in their relationship, both were conscious of their respective positions.
Danilovich as a representative of the US government and Razzaq as a representative of his political party.
Danilowicz described the honesty and candor of Abdur Razzaq's book as its "refreshing and exceptional" aspect. He said the book contains open discussions about the future alongside the past.
Drawing references to other books written about Bangladesh, Danilowicz said that he had also learned a lot from the books of former Foreign Minister Moudud Ahmed. He also mentioned reading books that he later could not recall. In some books, the author's specific political motive or agenda was clear.
Danilowicz said what he liked most about reading the book is that Abdur Razzaq, as always, presented himself as a skilled professional. Abdur Razzaq presented events from his own perspective, placed them in the proper context, and connected them to a broader narrative.
Danilowicz noted that his own name is also mentioned in Abdur Razzaq's book. He added that he has not yet written his memoirs but might have the opportunity to present events from his own perspective in the future.
At the final stage of the event, the cover of Abdur Razzaq's book was unveiled. Alongside Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman, political analyst Professor Dilara Choudhury, Professor Ali Riaz, and The Daily Star’s Consulting Editor Kamal Ahmed participated in the discussion on the book.
In addition to Abdur Razzaq's two sons, his well-wishers and representatives of civil society were present at the event.