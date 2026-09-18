Alongside Jamaat, Awami League must also reckon with its past: Danilowicz

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami along with other political parties and the society as a whole need introspection and self-scrutiny, said Former US Deputy Chief of Mission to Dhaka, Jon F. Danilowicz.

The former American diplomat stated that Awami League (activities banned) is no exception either. The party must reckon with its role in the country’s recent and near-past history.

Danilowicz made these remarks virtually while joining a book launch event at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka on Friday morning. The book titled ‘Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: Its History and Politics’, was written by late barrister Abdur Razzaq. University Press Limited (UPL) organised the event.