Defence deal with Japan will enhance capabilities, questions remain about timing

An agreement on the "Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology" was signed between Bangladesh and Japan last Tuesday.

This initiative was taken about four years ago.

Experts believe that this specialised defence agreement will enhance the capabilities of Bangladesh's armed forces through equipment supply, technology transfer, and opportunities for joint research.

The defence agreement with Japan was signed at a time when Bangladesh's strategic decisions are receiving more international attention than ever before. Recently, understanding with China to establish a drone manufacturing facility indicates an increase in military-industrial capability.

Additionally, the new US ambassador's warning in Dhaka regarding ties with China has clarified Washington's concerns. Meanwhile, plans to sign a tariff agreement with the United States next Monday (9 February) suggest that security, defence, and trade are no longer isolated issues but part of the same strategic reality.

However, while defence and diplomatic analysts support the initiative for defence cooperation with Japan, they question the timing of the agreement signing. Global geopolitical competition centered around the region, especially in Indian and Pacific oceans, has reached a complex and sensitive stage. Additionally, an election is set to take place in Bangladesh in less than two weeks.