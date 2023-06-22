PM Hasina meets president at Bangabhaban

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on president Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Thursday evening.

"During the meeting, the prime minister discussed various state-level issues including her recent visit to Geneva in Switzerland," president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The president was apprised by the head of government of various aspects of her recent foreign visit.

President Shahabuddin thanked the prime minister for the successful visit to Geneva, Switzerland where she attended the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on 14-15 June.

The premier's visit would further strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, including trade and investment between Bangladesh and Switzerland, the head of state hoped.