BSF regrets death of BGB man
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has formally expressed regret over the recent death of a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member, Md Raisuddin, along the Bangladesh-India border.
Seheli Sabrin, director general of the public diplomacy wing at the foreign ministry, made the disclosure at a regular press briefing at the ministry on Thursday.
Responding to a question over the death of the BGB man, Seheli Sabrin said, “The BSF has formally expressed regret regarding the death of Sipahi Raisuddin on 24 January. The BGB and BSF hoped to work together to prevent such incidents in future.”
A BGB patrol team chased a gang of cattle smugglers when they were intruding into Bangladesh from India through the Dhannokhola border area under Benapole upazila of Jashore in the early hours on 22 January.
Following the chase, the smugglers went back to Indian territory. At one stage, Sipahi Raisuddin got separated from the patrol team amid dense fog.
It was learned through different sources that he was injured in BSF firing and was undergoing treatment in an Indian hospital.
Later, the BGB held a battalion commander-level flag meeting with the BSF and learned that Raisuddin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital.
The body was handed over to the BGB on 24 January.
In a media release on 22 January, Lt Col Jamil, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-49, demanded proper investigation into the incident and said they sent a protest note to their Indian counterparts.