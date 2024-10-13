Army chief calls on chief adviser
Chief of army staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman Sunday paid a courtesy call on chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at his office in the capital.
“Chief of army staff general Waker-Uz-Zaman called on chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today,” CA’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS.
During the meeting, the army chief exchanged views and informed the chief adviser of the ongoing activities of the Bangladesh Army.
Professor Yunus gave necessary instructions to the army chief on the occasion.