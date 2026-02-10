New EU contribution helps WFP support for Rohingya and host communities

“2025 has been a challenging year for humanitarian operations worldwide,” said Davide Zappa, head of EU Humanitarian Aid in Bangladesh.

“Yet the European Union remains firmly committed to the Rohingya and their host communities. Solidarity and support for people in crisis are at the heart of the EU’s founding principles, and we will continue working with trusted partners such as WFP to deliver neutral, impartial and needs-based humanitarian assistance, in line with our shared responsibility.”

Through its e-voucher system, WFP provides life-saving food assistance to the entire Rohingya community – now nearly 1.2 million people, including around 140,000 new arrivals between 2024 and 2025.

Each family receives an entitlement of USD 12 per person per month to purchase a variety of staple and fresh food items.

In addition, WFP delivers nutrition support to prevent and treat malnutrition among children and pregnant and breastfeeding women, school meals for 260,000 Rohingya children aged 4–14, and resilience-building activities for both Rohingya and host communities.