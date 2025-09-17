Commission aims to finalise July charter implementation mechanism before extended deadline: Ali Riaz
National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said the commission intends to finalise the mechanism of implementing the July Charter before its extended deadline expires.
He noted that the process will not take as long as a month, as expert consultations have already been held, and he expects a resolution soon.
Ali Riaz made the remarks in his opening speech at a meeting with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Wednesday noon.
This is the third day of the third phase of talks between the commission and political parties on implementing the July Charter.
On Monday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification extending the commission’s tenure by one month, until 15 October.
Today’s session marks the first meeting with political parties since the extension was granted. In his opening speech, Ali Riaz referred to the new timeline.
Professor Ali Riaz said that as Chief Adviser and head of the commission, the Chief Adviser is fully aware of the overall situation.
Since he will attend the UN General Assembly session in New York on 21 September, the commission aims to update him on the progress of the charter’s implementation before his departure.
Riaz also noted that the commission has already sent the draft framework for implementation to the political parties.
Parties have suggested six possible approaches: some favour a special constitutional order or referendum, while others prefer leaving the matter to Parliament.
According to Riaz, experts have advised that issues directly linked to the Constitution should be addressed through referendum or special constitutional order, while matters that can be resolved by ordinance should be acted upon swiftly by the government.
Regarding the signing of the charter, parties were asked to submit the names of two representatives each, Riaz said, adding that most have complied. “They want the government to take necessary legal measures in this regard,” he added.
Representatives from 30 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gono Sanghati Andolon, and the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), attended Wednesday’s meeting.
The session was conducted by Monir Haidar, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser (Consensus Commission). Commission members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, and Badiul Alam Majumdar were also present.