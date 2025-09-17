Commission aims to finalise July charter implementation mechanism before extended deadline: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said the commission intends to finalise the mechanism of implementing the July Charter before its extended deadline expires.

He noted that the process will not take as long as a month, as expert consultations have already been held, and he expects a resolution soon.

Ali Riaz made the remarks in his opening speech at a meeting with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Wednesday noon.

This is the third day of the third phase of talks between the commission and political parties on implementing the July Charter.