Los Angeles Consulate: Expatriates urged to invest in IT, energy and other sectors

The Bangladesh Consulate in Los Angeles has invited open investment proposals from Bangladeshi businesspersons and entrepreneurs living in the United States, with a view to expanding expatriate investment in a range of promising sectors in Bangladesh.

Detailed discussions on investment prospects in Bangladesh, existing challenges and future plans took place recently at an informal meeting to exchange views at the residence of Bangladesh Consul General Kazi Mohammad Javed Iqbal in Los Angeles.

At the meeting, expatriates were urged to take an active role in tapping the significant investment potential in information technology (IT), energy, data services, hospitality, healthcare and other emerging sectors.